Rowan County authorities investing suspicious death of 30-year-old woman

SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities in Salisbury have ruled the suspicious death of a 30-year-old woman a homicide.
Investigators with the Salisbury Police Department were called to 1614 Standish Street where a woman was found dead inside her apartment.
Authorities say the death was ruled a homicide given the suspicious circumstances surrounding it.
Officials plan to share more information about the investigation Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.