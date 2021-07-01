Rowan County authorities investing suspicious death of 30-year-old woman

Authorities say the woman was found dead in her Salisbury apartment. They have ruled her death a homicide.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities in Salisbury have ruled the suspicious death of a 30-year-old woman a homicide.

Investigators with the Salisbury Police Department were called to 1614 Standish Street where a woman was found dead inside her apartment.

Authorities say the death was ruled a homicide given the suspicious circumstances surrounding it.

Officials plan to share more information about the investigation Thursday morning.