x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Authorities investigating shooting in Salisbury

No other information has been made available at this time.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

SALISBURY, N.C. — Officials in Rowan County confirmed a shooting investigation is underway in Salisbury. 

Rowan County 911 confirmed crews were responding to a shooting in the 300 block of West D Avenue in Salisbury. A spokesperson for the city of Salisbury also confirmed there was an incident being investigated on West D Avenue. 

Credit: Google Maps

WCNC Charlotte has a crew en route and will provide information as it becomes available. 

MORE NEWS: GSMNP: Wildfire on North Carolina side of Smoky Mountains nearly 30% contained

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

MORE NEWS: Charlotte church bringing affordable housing to Uptown following land donation

In Other News

SC lawmakers working to change how children are prosecuted