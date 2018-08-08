SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury man wanted for the murder of his elderly father earlier this year was arrested in Georgia, police said.

Salisbury Police announced that Juan Renardo Chunn, 49, is being held in the Richmond County, Ga. jail on a fugitive warrant after his arrest. Chunn will be transferred to the custody of Salisbury Police and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 75-year-old father, Eugene Milton Chunn.

Chunn was found dead in his home on April 19 after emergency crews responded to a reported cardiac arrest. Detectives said there were "obvious signs of trauma" to Chunn and immediately began investigating his death as a homicide.

