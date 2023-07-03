Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in Salisbury

A 49-year-old man died after he was found shot along West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury late Sunday night, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Salisbury Sunday night, police said.

Salisbury police responded to a reported shooting along West Jake Alexander Boulevard near Grants Creek around 11:45 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found 49-year-old Otha Keith Sherill suffering from a gunshot wound. Sherill was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Salisbury detectives haven't released any suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made. The Salisbury Police Department said this shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333 or 704-638-5262.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.