Salisbury police officer arrested for DWI in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury police officer resigned after being arrested and charged with DWI in Mecklenburg County Thursday, the Salisbury Police Department announced.
Officer Israel McCants was stopped by a North Carolina state trooper on Dec. 2. McCants was charged with driving while impaired in connection with the traffic stop.
McCants, who joined the Salisbury police force in November of 2018, resigned from his position as allowed by state law. Salisbury police did not release any further information related to McCants' arrest and resignation.
Any person with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.