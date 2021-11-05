Salisbury police investigating shooting

Salisbury police are investigating a shooting on West Horah Street Tuesday. No arrests have been announced.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Salisbury Tuesday morning.

Salisbury police were called to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of West Horah Street, near the corner of Grim Street, around 11 a.m.

The Salisbury Police Department is asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate. No further details were provided by the Salisbury Police Department at this time.

