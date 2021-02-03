Salisbury Police investigating training incident involving canine

The dog was not harmed, according to the police chief. The officer has been separated from the animal during the review.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a training incident involving one of its police officers and a canine unit.

The internal investigation is reviewing actions taken by one of their officers against the animal, according to Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. He did not comment on what the investigation entails but confirmed the incident was captured on video.

Stokes cited the incident as an "on-going personnel matter," but did confirm the officer in question has been separated from the K9 while they conduct their review.

The K9 unit, named Zuul, was not harmed, according to Stokes.

The name of the officer was not publicly released.

Stokes said an outside agency has been charged with leading the inquiry. Stokes confirmed that agency is interviewing and reviewing the matter.

The chief was adamant a stungun was never used on the K9 by anyone.

"Any allegations that this occurred is false," Stokes said.

Stokes said an officer must have full control over their K9 and if a K9 is not in compliance with the handler's commands, the handler is trained to correct the dog.

"K9 training tactics and corrective measures can sometimes be alarming when provided out of context," Stokes said.

Though Salisbury Police said they cannot confirm if the training tactics in the video were appropriate because that video is still under review.

Stokes said they are reviewing its policies, procedures, and guidance they provide their handlers for use during the training of the K9s.

