Salisbury police officer arrested for breaking and entering, simple assault

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay from his duties pending further inquiry by the SPD Professional Standards Unit.

SALISBURY, N.C. — An off-duty Salisbury Police Officer turned himself in Sunday morning following charges by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on one count of breaking and entering, one count of simple assault, one count of assault on a female, and one count of interfering with calling 911, stemming from an incident late Saturday, March 13.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay from his duties pending further inquiry by the SPD Professional Standards Unit, Salisbury Police confirmed Sunday.

The officer has been employed with the SPD since 2018, and is assigned to Patrol Team Baker.