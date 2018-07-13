SALISBURY, N.C. — An armed robbery suspect was shot by a Salisbury Police officer after taking several people hostage inside a Harris Teeter store overnight, police said.

Salisbury Police responded to the Harris Teeter on Jake Alexander Boulevard due to a reported robbery. When police arrived, they learned the suspect had taken hostages after committing the robbery.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that there had been a robbery and that the suspect had hostages in the building,” said a Salisbury Police spokesperson. “That’s when an officer fired his weapon striking the suspect.”

Salisbury Police tweeted that there is no longer a threat to the public and they don't believe there are any more suspects in the case.

Police have not identified the suspect or officer involved in the shooting. Salisbury Police said the SBI is leading the investigation of the shooting.

“At this point, the SBI is being called in to investigating the officer-involved shooting,” the officer said. “They will be handling that part of the investigation, we (Salisbury Police) will be handling the robbery and kidnapping part of the investigation.”

