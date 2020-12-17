Man arrested for two Salisbury robberies

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly committed two robberies in Salisbury Thursday morning.
Christopher Donelle Pharr is accused of robbing both the Marlow's Bar-B-Q & Seaford restaurant, along with the Carolina Farm Bureau Credit Union.
Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Pharr is said to have entered the credit union, located at 2810 Statesville Blvd, according to officials. He was chased by an employee after snatching a purpose. The employee was able to recover the purse as Pharr fled.
A short time later, Pharr is accused of robbing the restaurant, located at 2030 Statesville Blvd, where he robbed the cashier of an undisclosed amount of money.
At 10:30 a.m., a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy Pharr in the parking lot of Stop and Go, near 500 West Cemetery St.. When the deputy attempted to apprehend Pharr, Pharr ran from the deputy, according to officials. Pharr was placed into custody following a short chase.