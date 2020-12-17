Man arrested for two Salisbury robberies

Christopher Pharr is accused of two robberies Thursday morning.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly committed two robberies in Salisbury Thursday morning.

Christopher Donelle Pharr is accused of robbing both the Marlow's Bar-B-Q & Seaford restaurant, along with the Carolina Farm Bureau Credit Union.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Pharr is said to have entered the credit union, located at 2810 Statesville Blvd, according to officials. He was chased by an employee after snatching a purpose. The employee was able to recover the purse as Pharr fled.

A short time later, Pharr is accused of robbing the restaurant, located at 2030 Statesville Blvd, where he robbed the cashier of an undisclosed amount of money.