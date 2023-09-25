3 people shot in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Salisbury late Sunday night, the Salisbury Police Department reports.
Police said the incident happened at around 12:45 a.m. along South Jake Alexander Blvd.
The three victims were identified as 23-year-old Matias Gonzalez-Garcia, 25-year-old Flavio Antonio Arellanes-Marin, and 22-year-old Miguel Rivero Garcia. All of the victims were transported to various hospitals and are all listed as in stable condition.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community. The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sgt. Hill at (704) 638-5333,(704) 638-5262, email: investigations@salisburync.gov
WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.
FREE PODCASTS
FLASHPOINT
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.