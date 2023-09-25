3 people shot in Salisbury, police say

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Salisbury late Sunday night, the Salisbury Police Department reports.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:45 a.m. along South Jake Alexander Blvd.

The three victims were identified as 23-year-old Matias Gonzalez-Garcia, 25-year-old Flavio Antonio Arellanes-Marin, and 22-year-old Miguel Rivero Garcia. All of the victims were transported to various hospitals and are all listed as in stable condition.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community. The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sgt. Hill at (704) 638-5333,(704) 638-5262, email: investigations@salisburync.gov

