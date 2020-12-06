Salisbury woman never came home from camping trip, family says

Family members said Amber Torrence told them she'd be home from camping in the Uwharrie National Forest Wednesday. She never came back.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury woman has been reported missing by her family after she never returned home from a camping trip in the Uwharrie National Forest last weekend, police say.

Amber Nicole Torrence, 34, was reported missing by her grandmother on June 11 after she didn't come home after leaving on June 6. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Torrence's grandmother said she was going camping in the forest, which she has done multiple times. Torrence said she wasn't going alone but her grandmother told police she didn't say who she was going with.

Police said Torrence has spoken to her father multiple times since leaving her home on Saturday but the two haven't talked since Wednesday. Police said Torrence told her father she'd be home Wednesday but never arrived. Her grandmother, who lives with her, called police Thursday to report her missing. Multiple attempts by family and friends to contact her have been unsuccessful with phone calls going to voicemail. Her family says this is unusual for her and she's never done anything like this.

Torrence's grandmother said she left home with her hiking gear, extra clothes, money and other items needed to camp.

Torrence is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-1 with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, with one being a chain around her ankle and a sunflower on her lower leg.

She was last seen driving a white 2008 NIssan Xterra with NC license plate BAZ7932. Her vehicle has a large white Bigfoot decal on the back window. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, US Forestry Service and other search and rescue personnel have been called in to help search the Uwharrie National Forest.