Day 4: live coverage in trial of man charged with killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of the man accused of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson enter day four Thursday.

The prosecution is continuing to call witnesses in their case against Nathaniel Rowland, who's charged with the murder and kidnapping of Josephson, a senior from New Jersey majoring in political science at the college. Police have said she was out with friends on March 29, 2019 in Columbia's Five Points district when she mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber ride.

Thursday's Testimony

Lt. Todd Schenk with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) continued his testimony as to how he and other investigators processed the scene near New Zion where Samantha Josephson’s body was found. He testifies to observing multiple suspected stab wounds on Josephson’s body and broken fingernails and the condition of her clothing. He testified that he scraped the hands to gather any material that might be under her fingernails, and collected a DNA swab, fingerprints and hair samples from the body.

On the return trip to Columbia, the SLED crime scene team is called to the Five Points location where Rowland’s 2017 Impala has been found around 3 a.m. on March 30, 2019, a day after Josephson went missing. While processing the vehicle, Schenk notices child lock has been engaged, there is a child booster seat in the back, and an owner’s manual for the vehicle. He and his partner document the scene as is and get the car towed to a secure location at Columbia Police Department for further investigation.

Investigators collected fingerprints and swabbed the steering wheel and gear shift from the vehicle.

Schenk recounts how evidence samples are gathered, catalogued and basic chain of command.

On redirect, Schenk testifies that it is possible that Josephson was dragged to the site because of markings on her arms. Clothing pulled up over her head and her positioning and no blood trail to indicate she ran to that spot made investigators believe she had been placed there.

He said officers gather as much information as possible--sometimes the evidence collected is important and valuable, sometimes insignificant, but all evidence is secured. Schenk’s job is to collect evidence, not test evidence. He testifies that sometimes he learns later that some evidence gathered from crime scenes are not tested or analyzed.

The prosecution next calls Oshamar Williams, the owner of Cellular City cell phone repair on Monticello Road in Columbia, to the stand. On March 29, 2019, surveillance video from Williams’ store shows a person entering the store in an attempt to sell an iPhone 7+ cell phone that morning.

The SIM card was missing, so Williams plugged the phone into his computer to retrieve the phone’s serial number – which he does for every potential transaction. Williams was successful in recording the serial number and charging the phone. The process took approximately 15-20 minutes. At that time, the phone had not been reported lost or stolen.

Williams and the seller could not come to an agreement on a sale price on the iPhone, so the person took the phone back. Williams noted there was no passcode/password on the phone and the phone was not locked.

Williams remembers the person who came in was driving a dark colored Impala.

Williams is asked if he saw anything while trying to revive the phone. He says he believes he recalls seeing a Caucasian woman in a holiday photo on the phone and identifies Rowland as the person trying to sell him the phone.

On cross-examination, Williams is asked about the positions of the multiple surveillance cameras in his store and if the cameras are synched to record same time/date.

After the break, prosecution calls SLED investigator Delilah Cirencione who – along with Lt. Schenk -- processed the New Zion crime scene and later the Five Points location where the suspect’s Impala was found. The agent documented the scenes with photographs and assisted in gathering physical evidence from the scenes.

She also processed Rowland after his arrest by taking photographs of Rowland, swabbing the suspect’s hands and tennis shoes, and taking scrapings from under his fingernails. That material was entered into the chain of evidence and secured.

Cirencione then began processing the suspect’s black Impala. On the stand, she goes over the list of physical evidence taken from the Impala including a pair of gloves and hat, a black-and-red flip-flop sandal, and photographic evidence of suspected blood on the floorboards, rear console and front headrest.

Cirencione was then called to process a residence of interest off Leesburg Road, a duplex where Maria Howard lived. She and agent Dawn Claycom processed the scene and collected evidence – documenting everything at the scene before collecting items.

At the duplex, garbage and items of interest were found in a large trash can on the property -- including garbage and grocery bags containing multi-colored bed sheets, a towel, blue vinyl gloves, paper towels and cleaning wipes, a pair of black gloves, a multi-tool (weapon suspected used in the crime also contained suspected hair sample), and khaki shirt with suspected blood stains. Other grocery bags contained dark colored pants and hoodie, more cleaning products, a bank receipt, items from Wendy’s restaurant (wrappers, part of a sandwich).

Photos of the exterior/back yard of the duplex shows tire impressions from a vehicle driving through the yard.

Photographic evidence from the inside of the home shows various rooms in the home – including the back door into the kitchen, an upstairs bedroom and a closet under the stairs.

Cirencione testifies evidence collected from the house includes a pair of child-sized pink Adidas shoe with suspected blood stains on the soles from the closet; a grey-colored pillowcase with suspected blood and a black glove that contained suspected hair and blood samples from a white laundry basket in the bedroom. A clear bag with an edible substance collected as suspected drugs was also collected from a closet shelf in the bedroom.

Also, Cirencione testifies she was later sent to the Bluff Road detention center to take photographic evidence of the suspect Nathaniel Rowland and to collect and secure his clothing as evidence – black Jordan tennis shoes, a pair of black colored socks, grey Puma sweat pants, and grey Puma hoodie.

Wednesday's Testimony

Rowland's former girlfriend testified that she saw Rowland cleaning blood from his car hours after Josephson's killing.

Maria Howard told the court that Rowland, who'd been staying at her home, came to her home to take her to work. She said he told her that her visor, which she'd left in his car, had blood on it. When she asked why, she claimed he told her "none of your business."

She said when she got in his car, there was dried blood on the dashboard and beside the seats. In the backseat, she said there was some blood and a sheet covering most of the seating area.

She said later, he was cleaning the car with some kind of chemical that smelled like bleach and was using cleaning wipes. She said he also cleaned a small hunter's knife.

She said she didn't go to police because she was scared.

Jurors also heard from a crime scene investigator who said they found a significant amount of blood in Rowland's car. Lt. Todd Schenk with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they found evidence of cleaning fluids in the car as well as a bloody visor.

Schenk also described the condition of Josephson's body when they first observed it.

Also on the stand was Anders Lee, 25, one of the turkey hunters who found Josephson's body in a wooded area of Clarendon County testified that he was startled by what he saw.

And prosecutors played dash cam and body cam video of the moments when Rowland was arrested in Columbia's Five Points about 24 hours after Josephson's kidnapping.

The Basics of the Case

Josephson was a political science major from New Jersey who was planning to enter law school in the fall of 2019.

On the night of the killing, Columbia Police investigators say Josephson went out with friends in the city's Five Points entertainment district but got separated from her group. Around 2:00 a.m. on March 29, she used her phone to call an Uber ride, and investigators say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that she believed was the vehicle that she contacted.

Instead, police say it was a vehicle driven by Rowland, who did not work for Uber or another rideshare company. Police haven't said much about the moments following her getting into the car, but investigators say at some point after the car left the Five Points area, Rowland stabbed Josephson multiple times, killing her.

Police have claimed he then drove to a remote area of Clarendon County, South Carolina--an area 70 miles from the crime scene--where he left her body in a wooded area.

Around 1:30 p.m., less than 12 hours after she went missing and after hours of searching on their own, her friends reported her missing to police. About two hours later, two turkey hunters found Josephson's body off that dirt road in Clarendon County.

At 3:30 a.m. the next morning, an officer spotted saw a vehicle in Five Points that matched what was seen on surveillance video. Police said when they tried to pull the car over, Rowland ran, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Josephson case led to changes

Soon after her death, Samantha's father and mother called for changes with rideshare services to make it clearer to riders if their driver was legitimate. Both have since become advocates on this topic, forming the organization "What's My Name" to educate people on rideshare safety.