RANLO, N.C. — The State Bureau Investigation is investigating Ranlo's former police chief and town coordinator, Tim Anderson, following a request by Gaston County's District Attorney.

The investigation into Anderson began after town leaders, including Mayor Pro Tem Katie Cordell, conducted a routine review of the town's finances.

"I didn't expect any red flags," Cordell said.

The SBI said its investigation focuses on money paid to Anderson while he was a town employee, his duties as town coordinator and not as police chief.

In late-December, the town council granted Anderson a paid leave of absence "to spend time with his family."

"Looking at our chief of police, seeing how stressed out he's been for the past couple months," Mayor Lynn Black said.

Mayor Pro Tem Cordell said Anderson's no longer on the town payroll.

"It's very frustrating as both a town leader and as a citizen," Cordell said. "I'm committed to getting to the bottom of it, and I think the steps we've taken are the right direction."

Anderson hasn't yet been charged with any criminal offenses.

She said town leaders plan to make changes to their policies, which would lead to more oversight of town finances.

Anderson didn't return a voicemail left on his cell phone.

