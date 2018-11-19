MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person is in custody after an officer-involved shooting near a fire station in Mooresville.

Mooresville Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle outside Fire Station No. 3 on Shearers Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. When an officer arrived at the scene, police said the suspect refused to follow directions and shots were fired.

A U-Haul van at the scene had several bullet holes in the driver's side. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and no one was hurt during the incident, according to Mooresville Police. It is unclear if the bullet holes in the vehicle were from the officer or the suspect.

Detectives have not identified the suspect or the officer involved in the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

