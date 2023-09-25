SC man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor while on bus ride for church event

Carpenter was booked at the York County Detention Center.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested a Chester County man accused of sex crimes. William Carpenter III has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Arrest warrants say Carpenter inappropriate touched a girl under age 10 while on a bus ride for a church event in fall 2017 or spring 2018. He was a leader for that church program at the time of the incident.

The arrest warrants note Carpenter was identified in part because the victim told authorities he was missing one of his fingers.

Carpenter was booked at the York County Detention Center. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about when Carpenter will appear in court.

