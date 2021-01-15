x
Crime

SC Highway Patrol looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Chester County

According to Troopers, the collision happened Thursday around 6:15 a.m. on Pinckney Road near Mount Prospect Road in Chester County.
Credit: SC Highway Patrol

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the publics' help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Chester County Thursday.

According to Troopers, the collision happened Thursday around 6:15 a.m. on Pinckney Road near Mount Prospect Road in Chester County. The suspect vehicle was traveling west towards Lockhart on SC-9W on Pinckney Road. The vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene. Troopers said the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

The suspect was driving a 2005-209 Ford Mustang which the color of the car is not known. The vehicle should have front end damage.

Credit: SC Highway Patrol

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705.

