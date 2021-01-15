SC Highway Patrol looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Chester County

According to Troopers, the collision happened Thursday around 6:15 a.m. on Pinckney Road near Mount Prospect Road in Chester County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the publics' help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Chester County Thursday.

According to Troopers, the collision happened Thursday around 6:15 a.m. on Pinckney Road near Mount Prospect Road in Chester County. The suspect vehicle was traveling west towards Lockhart on SC-9W on Pinckney Road. The vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene. Troopers said the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

The suspect was driving a 2005-209 Ford Mustang which the color of the car is not known. The vehicle should have front end damage.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705.