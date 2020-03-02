LANCASTER, S.C. — A guidance counselor in South Carolina has been charged with assault, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Reginald Partee, 46, has been charged with assault concerning an incident involving a student at South Middle School in Lancaster, South Carolina.

The student is a 12-year-old male student. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 28.

Officials said the student was sitting on a bench when Partee noticed him and told him to go to his classroom.

The student ran down the hallway toward his classroom but then ran by Partee in the opposite direction. Officials said Partee then walked over to the student and shoved him, causing him to fall to the floor.

The student was not injured during the incident.

School administrators and district officials were notified, and the school resource officer conducted an investigation.

Friday, the school resource officer submitted a warrant request to a magistrate for the offense of Assault and Battery Third Degree, a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

Partee turned himself in early Saturday morning and was released later in the day on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372, or on their website.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: