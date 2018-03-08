Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina woman is being accused of killing her own child.

Eighteen-year-old Tyasia Lambright of Orangeburg has been charged with homicide by child abuse.

Orangeburg County deputies say they were told by staff at the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center Monday that an infant had been brought to the facility suffering from cardiac arrest and had swollen eyes. Investigators say they determined the child died from physical injuries caused by Lambright.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this,” Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “No reason in the world could justify fatally injuring the most innocent of the innocents – a small child who hasn’t even taken its first step, who now never will, at least on this earth.”

Lambright faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to life, if convicted of the charge.

