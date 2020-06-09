SC National Guard senior officer arrested for DUI

Command Sgt. Major Russ Vickery was arrested Friday night in Cayce and charged with DUI

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Command Sgt Major of the South Carolina National Guard has been arrested on a charge of DUI.

According to online records at the Lexington County Detention Center, 55-year-old Russ Vickery was arrested Friday night around 10:30 p.m. by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred, according to Sgt. Antley with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 111 Knox Abbott drive. The vehicle, according to police, was stopped but running with Vickery in the driver's seat and his foot on the brake and was passed out.

According to the public safety officers he registered .09 on the Breathalyzer test.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond according to the booking report. That means he does not have to pay money out for the bond unless he violates the judge's conditions.

Command Sergeant Major Vickery’s was selected by The Adjutant General to serve as the 12th State Command Sergeant Major of the Army and Air National Guard.