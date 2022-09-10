School officials investigating threat written in Fort Mill HS bathroom

This comes after another message was found in a restroom stall on Thursday, officials said.

Fort Mill School District is investigating after a message found in a boy's restroom stall at Fort Mill High School on Friday appeared to threaten the school.

This comes after another message was found in a restroom stall on Thursday, officials said. Both incidents are being investigated by law enforcement.

School officials said they do not believe there is a credible threat to our school at this time however, the district said it is taking these matters seriously through investigation and school security protocols.

The school district issued the following statement following the announcement:

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated and anyone found to be involved could face school discipline along with legal action. I want to assure you there is no danger to our school at this time. Please talk with your child about the disruptive impact these types of actions can cause. Please ask your student to report any such comments or messages to school staff immediately."

The district did not indicate if any students were involved in the incident.

