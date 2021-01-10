x
Crime

S.C. Supreme Court names judge to oversee Murdaugh cases

The prominent Lowcountry family has garnered national attention surrounding the numerous killings of family members.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The South Carolina Supreme Court has assigned a judge to oversee pretrial matters on all criminal activity surrounding the Murdaugh cases, NBC affiliate WSAV reported Wednesday.

Judge Clifton Newman will handle Alex Murdaugh’s criminal case, and anything connected to the murders of his wife, son, longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, and Stephen Smith, who was found dead on a Hampton County road in 2015.

Murdaugh turned himself in on Sept. 16. A warrant had been issued for his arrest on a charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, relating to staging his attempted death. 

The day before on Sept. 15, SLED opened an investigation into the death of the Murdaugh family housekeeper, Gloria Stanfield. 

SLED also reopened a 2015 case on Stephen Smith, 19, who was found dead in Hampton County in what was classified as a hit-and-run at the time. 

