SC woman accused of shooting, killing her 6-year-old son on Thanksgiving

According to an incident report, the woman said she "wanted to send her baby to heaven."

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of shooting and killing her 6-year-old son on Thanksgiving, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a 31-year-old woman shot her 6-year-old son on Thanksgiving evening at a home on Old Douglas Road in Winnsboro.

According to an incident report, the woman said she "wanted to send her baby to heaven." An hour before, the woman had reportedly shot a deer.

The woman's brother wrestled the rifle away from her, as she was attempting to reload the rifle, according to the incident report.

Officials say grandparents drove the child to a hospital in Chester County, where he later died.

The mother and child are believed to be residents of Chester, but had been staying at a home in Fairfield, according to investigators. The home is about a mile from the Chester County line.

The woman is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to investigators.