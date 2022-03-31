Middle school student shot in upstate South Carolina, deputies say

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said there were about 100 deputies at Tanglewood Middle School. A person believed to be the shooter is now in custody.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Nearly 100 deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in the upstate of South Carolina responded to a shooting at a middle school Thursday afternoon, and they said a minor believed to be the suspect is in custody.

Details from the office were limited, but NBC affiliate WYFF-TV said deputies confirmed to them one student was shot at Tanglewood Middle School, on the western edge of the city of Greenville. Deputies were also able to reveal the school's resource officer requested emergency backup around 12:30 p.m. after the student was wounded.

The student is in the hospital, but their condition is unknown as of this writing.

WYFF reports students were taken to a nearby church on school buses. The television station later confirmed with authorities a male found near the school was taken into custody. Deputies eventually confirmed both the suspect and victim were teenage students. The suspect reportedly left the school after the shooting and was found nearby.