SCHP: Man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in Chester County

One person is dead after investigators say a crash occurred in Chester County on Sunday.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One man was arrested on Sunday after state police say he was involved in a crash in Chester County that left one person dead.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling northbound on I-77 in Chester County when one of them, a 2017 Chevrolet van collided with the other, a 2011 Ford SUV. The crash occurred around 5:22 p.m. on Sunday.

The collision caused the Chevrolet to crash into a guardrail while the Ford hit a tree on the side of the road.

One person from the Chevrolet and three people from the Ford were transported to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

A backseat passenger from the Ford suffered fatal injuries in the crash. This person's information has not been released at this time.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jason Cornell Palmer, 35, was arrested following the incident. Palmer is charged with DUI involving death. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.