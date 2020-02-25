CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after a February 18 homicide, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office. Scott Lewis Buckner was charged for the murder of Terry Jones, which happened February 18 on Pinckney Road in Chester County.
While investigating the homicide on February 19, deputies found a truck belonging to the victim behind a nearby home. After speaking to a woman that had managed to get outside of that home, they determined Buckner was inside the home armed with a pistol and rifle.
RELATED: Man facing charges after Chester County SWAT situation
After a SWAT standoff including "less than lethal chemical agents and a robot," the SWAT team was able to enter the home and get Buckner.
In addition to being charged with murder, Buckner has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, kidnapping, and possession of stolen property.
MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:
- Mother involuntarily committed for other charges after missing child found dead
- A Charlotte robbery was caught on Ring camera, but that didn't stop the suspects
- Duke Energy: Growing number of crashes causing power outages, distracted driving to blame
- Should CMPD keep RNC security purchases secret until after the convention?
- Southeast Charlotte strip mall fire was intentionally set, officials say
- Voting in the South Carolina primary: everything you need to know
- Memorial for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna held at STAPLES Center
- Man accused of driving into Gaston County restaurant appears in court