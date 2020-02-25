CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after a February 18 homicide, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office. Scott Lewis Buckner was charged for the murder of Terry Jones, which happened February 18 on Pinckney Road in Chester County.

While investigating the homicide on February 19, deputies found a truck belonging to the victim behind a nearby home. After speaking to a woman that had managed to get outside of that home, they determined Buckner was inside the home armed with a pistol and rifle.

After a SWAT standoff including "less than lethal chemical agents and a robot," the SWAT team was able to enter the home and get Buckner.

In addition to being charged with murder, Buckner has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, kidnapping, and possession of stolen property.