Authorities said that the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Smoky Ridge Way at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a North Carolina woman was dead after a shooting at a rental cabin in Sevierville. She was identified as Tatina Buddington, 28, from Charlotte.

They said they were notified about a woman in a cabin who had a gunshot wound at around 8:30 a.m. in a 911 call. Responders arrived and said they found a woman dead inside the cabin and a man outside on the ground.

They said it looked like he had jumped from a third-story balcony of the same cabin. He was identified as Daekwon K. Dodd, 26, from Charlotte. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and was in serious condition, according to a release from officials on Tuesday.

Detectives with SCSO said they are investigating the incident, along with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.