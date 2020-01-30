PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Three women were shot and killed in a Miami-area home. The baby's father is accused of abducting his own child before killing himself the next day – hundreds of miles away.

The baby still hasn't been found.

Detectives say the three women's bodies were found late Tuesday with gunshot wounds inside a home in Miami-Dade County. A family member made the gruesome discovery.

The women were of three generations. They've been identified as 40-year-old mother Arlety Garcia Valdes, 60-year-old grandmother Isabela Valdes and 84-year-old great-grandmother Lina Gonzalez.

A newborn baby should have been in the home with them when the police arrived.

He wasn't. And, an AMBER Alert was issued.

The alert said 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was taken by his 49-year-old father, Ernesto Caballeiro.

Ernesto drove to Pasco County. This map shows his most likely route. It took him about 4.5 hours.

He killed himself minutes after arriving, law enforcement said.

Around noon Wednesday, Ernesto's body was discovered with a single gunshot wound. The body was discovered in a rural area near Interstate 75 in Blanton, Fla.

Andrew was nowhere to be found.

Bloodhounds sniffed a pacifier found in the van he drove and helped deputies search the woods for the baby. But, after an exhaustive search, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced there was no evidence confirming Andrew was ever with Ernesto in Pasco County.

So, where is baby Andrew? That most important question remains unanswered.

As of Thursday afternoon, Nocco says the most promising leads about Andrew's whereabouts remain in Miami-Dade County.

CBS Miami reports Ernesto had prior arrests that included charges of grand theft, operating a chop shop and aggravated assault.

The family has requested privacy. But, CBS Miami reports they've released a message through a GoFundMe page -- on which they described the tragedy as a "senseless act of domestic violence."

They say "three generations of brave women" were killed "protecting the newborn's life."

In Pasco County, there were reports of a blonde woman seen near the van. Detectives say she may have been someone who stopped to check on the van -- as opposed to someone directly involved in the case.

Deputies are working on releasing a composite sketch of that person.

Any questions regarding the Miami-Dade investigation should be directed to the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423. Click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip online.

