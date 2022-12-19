Search for missing girl expands to Lake Cornelius

Cornelius officials were seen Monday searching the lake as part of the ongoing search for Madalina Cojocari.

CORNELIUS, Ind. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari expanded to an area that includes Lake Cornelius Monday, officials confirmed. The girl was last seen at home on Nov. 23 but was not reported missing until Dec. 15.

"As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding our search area outside of the home where Madalina was last scene," the Cornelius Police Department said Monday. "That now includes Lake Cornelius."

The waterway sits opposite Lake Norman in an isolated area of water to the east of Interstate 77.

The mother and stepfather of Cojocari have both been arrested and charged with failing to report the girl's disappearance in a timely matter.

Christopher Palmiter appeared in court Monday, where his bond was increased to $200,000. Diana Cojocari is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

"We are conducting additional land and water searches as a precautionary measure," the police department pledged Monday.

The Cornelius Police Department and Cornelius Fire Department have been joined by North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI in the search for Cojocari.

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

Cornelius is located in northern Mecklenburg County, North Carolina less than 20 miles from Charlotte.

