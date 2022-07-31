Search underway for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect in Aiken County

The victim was found dead in his truck around 11 p.m., investigators say.

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents as they search for a man accused of killing another late Saturday night in the town of New Ellenton.

According to the agency, deputies responded to the 400 block of Bush Avenue to help New Ellenton Police investigate a suspected shooting.

A witness took deputies to the intersection of Stanley and Summit drives where a man, later identified as 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas was found dead in his truck from several gunshot wounds.

Further investigation led to 32-year-old Dyron Lamont Glover being named a suspect in the case; however, he has yet to be found. The sheriff's office said Glover is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As such, they warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important to any investigation," the department said in a statement on Sunday.