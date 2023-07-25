Search underway after Burke County inmate accidentally released

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing inmate.

Dennis James Danner, Jr. was released from prison by accident Monday around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Officials said detention officers mistook him for an inmate with a similar name.

The error was discovered during an inmate check at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Danner, 42, is under a $2,500 secured bond for three counts of misdemeanor communicating threats and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.









