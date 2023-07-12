Information needed on suspect involved in shooting at Nimbus 9 Lounge

The police have no suspects and are asking for any helpful information from the public.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is still searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting at the Nimbus 9 Lounge on June 11. The investigation is ongoing as police have no available information about the suspect(s) involved.

Police said they got reports of gunfire from the lounge located at 646 Shelton at around 2:56 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound across the street from the lounge.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he was a patron of the lounge.

The Violent Crimes Unit is asking for anyone with information about this case to contact the Statesville Police Department by calling 704-878-3406. Anonymous tips can be called in to Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

