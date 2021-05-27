Second woman charged in death of toddler killed, buried behind home: Charlotte police

This is the second arrest of someone tied to the death of Migellic Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three days after a Charlotte woman was charged with murdering her own 4-year-old daughter, another woman is now accused of concealing the child's death.

WCNC Charlotte previously reported that Charlotte Mecklenburg police had charged Malikah Diane Bennett with multiple charges after investigators found the body of her daughter, Migellic Young, in her backyard. Bennett, who is charged with murder, likely killed her daughter in September 2020. On Thursday, May 27, CMPD said they had arrested and charged another woman in the case.

53-year-old Tammy Taylor Moffett is now charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder. Exact details about her involvement were not immediately available, nor was her relation or connection to Young or to Bennett revealed.

As a part of the continued investigation, @CMPD detectives interviewed 53-year-old Tammy Moffett. At the conclusion of the interview, Moffett was transferred to the custody of the @MeckSheriff and charged with Concealing a Death and Accessory After the Fact (Murder). #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 27, 2021

CMPD officials had previously described this case as "deeply disturbing". Lt. Bryan Crum said in a news conference on Monday "Many of us are parents, and it's very difficult to understand how someone could do this to their child, kill their child and bury them and move on with their life as if nothing happened."