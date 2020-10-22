Second arrest made in uptown Charlotte homicide

A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man in uptown Charlotte last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second person has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man in uptown Charlotte last week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 19-year-old Alexander Mack was identified as a suspect in the killing of Stephen Robinson on North College Street on October 16. Detectives obtained warrants for Mack's arrest and charged him with murder after an interview.

Last week, CMPD charged Xavier Hough, 19, with murder in connection with Robinson's death. Police said Robinson was found dead near the intersection of North College Street and North Tryon Street around 4 a.m. on October 16.