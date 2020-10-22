x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Second arrest made in uptown Charlotte homicide

A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man in uptown Charlotte last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second person has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old man in uptown Charlotte last week. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 19-year-old Alexander Mack was identified as a suspect in the killing of Stephen Robinson on North College Street on October 16. Detectives obtained warrants for Mack's arrest and charged him with murder after an interview. 

Last week, CMPD charged Xavier Hough, 19, with murder in connection with Robinson's death. Police said Robinson was found dead near the intersection of North College Street and North Tryon Street around 4 a.m. on October 16. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other case is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Individuals can also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with homicide detectives. 

RELATED: Man killed in southwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

RELATED: ‘It’s been a tough time’ | Family and friends remember couple killed in east Charlotte double homicide