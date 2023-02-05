Second inmate in Virginia jail escape in custody

FARMVILLE, Va. — The second inmate who escaped from a jail in Virginia has been taken into custody, the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo and 44-year-old Bruce Callahan escaped from the jail a week ago.
Sotelo is charged with killing a Raleigh deputy and was arrested Thursday in Mexico.
Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges issued by the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.