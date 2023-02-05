Second inmate in Virginia jail escape in custody

Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Bruce Callahan has been arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FARMVILLE, Va. — The second inmate who escaped from a jail in Virginia has been taken into custody, the Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo and 44-year-old Bruce Callahan escaped from the jail a week ago.

Sotelo is charged with killing a Raleigh deputy and was arrested Thursday in Mexico.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges issued by the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.