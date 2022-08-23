Second man indicted for murder of Wake County deputy expected to appear in court Wednesday

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted a second man for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Tuesday is expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to a report from CBS affiliate WNCN.
Byrd was shot on August 11 while standing outside his patrol car, investigators said.
Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond. WNCN reports he has not yet appeared in court for murder charges.
The first man charged in the case was Arturo Marin-Sotelo. He's charged with felony murder. He was being held in Alamance County Detention Center on an ICE detainer before moving to Wake County jail to face the murder charge.