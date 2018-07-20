LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested and charged 47-year-old James Edgar Roberts in connection to the shooting of Deputy Jordan Sherrill on Sunday night.

Roberts was charged with accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Roberts is being held under a $1,000,000 bond in the Caldwell County Jail. Authorities say Roberts provided transportation to the primary suspects Kerry Townsend and Stephanie Sipes, by driving them around while he allegedly knew of the shooting.

Deputy Sherrill is listed in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after he was allegedly shot by Townsend during a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Jordan Sherrill PHOTO: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office

Townsend was shot and killed after he reportedly fired at members of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office SWAT team on Wednesday evening.

Sipes was taken into custody and is also being held on a $1,000,000 bond on the same charge as Roberts.

