Two men arrested for fatal May shooting in the Enderly Park area

Antonio Tomkins, 31, is the second person charged in connection to the death of Daquarius Malik Jackson on May 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are in custody in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

On Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Antonio Tomkins, 31, had been arrested and charged with murder.

Police say the incident happened on May 12 around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avalon Avenue and Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park neighborhood area. Officers were called for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Daquarius Malik Jackson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnny Williams, 29, was the first suspect arrested. Police took Williams into custody on Aug. 17. Williams is charged with first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in Mecklenburg County jail and is being held without bond.

CMPD continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.