Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting in University City, police say

Dallas Brand Jr., 38, turned himself in for the killing of Dymonte Latrell Hall, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect was arrested on Thursday following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte back in July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Hall died at the hospital after being admitted for gunshot wound injuries after 9 p.m. on July 27. An investigation revealed that Hall had been shot on John Adams Drive near Mallard Creek Church Road, officers said.

UPDATE: On September 8, 2022, a second suspect Dallas Brand Jr. (DOB 08/23/1984), turned himself in for the murder of Dymonte Latrell Hall. Brand Jr. is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. pic.twitter.com/awUIissRLQ — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 9, 2022

Brand is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Police arrested Rashad Lamar Elliott, 34, in the death on Hall back in August.

