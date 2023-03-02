Police arrest 2nd suspect in connection to deadly drive-by shooting

Police had previously arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the case on Feb. 23.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has turned himself in following a drive-by shooting that killed a teen in west Charlotte back in February.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting happened outside of a home on Lynn Street near Freedom Drive on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Jayden Blackmon, was found with a gunshot wound at the scene, police said. Blackmon later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, CMPD said 18-year-old Curtis Ray Wilson III turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, according to police. Wilson was charged with murder.

Police had previously arrested 18-year-old Gerry Martez Burns, Jr. in connection to the case on Feb. 23. Burns was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Days after the shooting, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement saying, "I am deeply troubled and saddened at the homicides that have been occurring in our city." She added that the city will continue to work with community partners to expand anti-violence programs.

