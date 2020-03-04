LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A second man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Lancaster County last month.

Deputies announced Friday that 18-year-old Akime Lee Truesdale was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the killing of Logan Allen Stacks on March 29.

Investigators said that Truesdale, who goes by the nickname "Keem," was with Stacks and his accused killer, Arthur Jeremiah Fisher III the night Stacks was killed. Truesdale was found at his home by police Tuesday and interviewed about the night of the shooting.

Deputies said that Truesdale left the scene of the shooting with Fisher in a car that belonged to Stacks. When the car broke down, police say Truesdale removed the key and walked with Fisher to a home in Kershaw before getting a ride back to Lancaster the next afternoon. Investigators seized several items from his home as evidence that they believe are linked to the crime. Truesdale is being held in the Lancaster County Jail under an $85,000 bond.

Akime Lee Truesdale

Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

