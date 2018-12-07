CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Police have arrested a woman in connection to a kidnapping that happened back on July 10.

According to police, they received a call from another police department saying they were with a female that reported she had been 'carjacked' from a gas station in Concord.

Police report, one of the suspects Dustin Bowman forced the victim into her car and drove away with the victim in the passenger's seat. According to police, Fleming accompanied Bowman.

Police said the suspects drove the victim north on I-85 and left her with her vehicle on the side of the road in Archdale, NC. During the drive on I-85, police said Bowman sexually assaulted the victim.

Concord Police have obtained warrants and arrested 37-year-old Laura Kathleen Fleming in Pulaski, Virginia Sunday afternoon. Police said she aided in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 46-year-old woman at the QuikTrip location on George W. Liles Parkway.

Authorities have already arrested Dustin Ray Bowman in connection to the kidnapping. Bowman is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Cabarrus County Jail.

Police are still investigating Flemings role in the crime.

