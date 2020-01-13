CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two other people, including a teacher, have been accused in connection with the exchanging of sexually explicit pictures of a student in Rowan County, investigators said.

On December 23, 2019, Ethan Andrew Grose, a teacher at West Rowan Middle School, was arrested and charged with third-degree exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child. Detectives said Grose had been communicating with the student on social media and exchanged sexually explicit photos with the student.

On Sunday, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office obtained charged against another teacher at West Rowan Middle, Justin Andrew Avery, for third-degree exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child. Grose is also facing an additional charge of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was arrested in Iredell County after posting bond on the initial charge in December.

Justin Andrew Avery

Rowan County Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, detectives gathered evidence that showed both teachers communicated with the student on social media and shared sexually explicit photos. A third suspect, 24-year-old Donovan Perez Hernandez, who is not associated with the school, was identified during the investigation. Deputies obtained warrants for the arrest of Hernandez but he has not been located. He is wanted for the same indecent liberties and exploitation charges as Grose and Avery. All three cases involve the same victim.

Donovan Perez Hernandez

Rowan County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hernandez is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.