Security guard at Woodard Center shot during incident with fellow guard, Mecklenburg County government says

No county government employees were at the center when it happened according to a statement from officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An incident between two security guards at the Valerie C. Woodard Center in Charlotte led to one guard being sent to the hospital after a gun was fired overnight.

According to a statement from the Mecklenburg County government, both guards were stationed at the Woodard Center on Tuesday for their shifts. At some point, however, something happened between the both of them. This led to gunfire, which wounded one of the guards.

Mecklenburg County said in their statement to WCNC Charlotte both guards were immediately removed from the property and will not work on the county contract. The county also noted AFM Security would work with its vendor to determine additional actions to ensure such incidents don't happen again.

The county noted that no government employees were involved, and the center was secure Wednesday morning.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts