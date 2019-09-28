CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A convicted felon and registered sex offender was arrested for being on school grounds, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Xavier Farmer, 21, was charged after a school resource officer was alerted of a suspicious person walking around at Independence High on Thursday.

"The culmination of the community’s assistance, a swift response, and the intuition-based from this veteran SRO’s training and experience is what lead to the arrest of Farmer," CMPD said.

"The CMPD would like to underscore the importance of the community’s involvement in keeping the children in our community safe," the department added.

Anyone who has information about a crime on school campus can report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

