He was arrested Friday in Dixie County, Florida.

An elderly sex offender, who'd been on the run for more than two decades, was captured Friday in Florida after living under a fake name for years in Pasco County, authorities announced Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 75-year-old Phillip Jenison was convicted for molestation in 1995, but he never registered as a sex offender when he got out of prison in 1999. According to investigators, he became Idaho's longest-absconded sex offender.

Marshals in Tampa say they figured out Jenison had been living in Pasco County, under the alias Philip Kane, since at least 2000.

They then tracked him to Dixie County, where he was arrested. As of Monday afternoon, Jenison was in the Dixie County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho.

"The U.S Marshals Service remains relentless in its pursuit of sex offenders

who attempt to evade justice for the crimes they commit against children." U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida wrote in a statement.

Jenison will face new charges of failing to register as a sex offender in Dixie and Pasco counties.