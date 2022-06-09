Sexual assault reported in Matthews, police investigating

Police are still looking for the suspect.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A woman told police she was walking down a trail near downtown Matthews Sunday morning when a suspect approached her and assaulted her before running away. The Matthews Police Department is investigating.

Police said it happened near Club View Lane in the area of Crestdale Heritage Trail.

The suspect is believed to be a white man approximately 6 feet tall with an athletic build and dark hair.

Police are asking Matthews residents in that area with security surveillance systems to check footage from Sunday morning starting at midnight, and call 704-847-5555 if the footage shows anything suspicious.

Walkers and joggers are urged to practice the following safety tips:

Stay alert

Bring a phone

Go on runs with a group or a friend

Go on runs during the day

Share your location and planned route with someone before leaving

If you do run alone, don't go in isolated areas

Bring a personal safety device with you

Don't wear headphones or keep them at a low volume

