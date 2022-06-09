Sexual assault reported in Matthews, police investigating

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A woman told police she was walking down a trail near downtown Matthews Sunday morning when a suspect approached her and assaulted her before running away. The Matthews Police Department is investigating.
Note: The attached video originally aired at an earlier date.
Police said it happened near Club View Lane in the area of Crestdale Heritage Trail.
The suspect is believed to be a white man approximately 6 feet tall with an athletic build and dark hair.
Police are asking Matthews residents in that area with security surveillance systems to check footage from Sunday morning starting at midnight, and call 704-847-5555 if the footage shows anything suspicious.
Walkers and joggers are urged to practice the following safety tips:
- Stay alert
- Bring a phone
- Go on runs with a group or a friend
- Go on runs during the day
- Share your location and planned route with someone before leaving
- If you do run alone, don't go in isolated areas
- Bring a personal safety device with you
- Don't wear headphones or keep them at a low volume
