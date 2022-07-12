Community to gather Saturday to rally for murder victim Shanquella Robinson

Robinson's death remains a mystery. Her tragedy has captured the hearts of communities beyond the Queen City, with her death making national headlines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community will gather Saturday afternoon to hold a rally for Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died in Cabo during a Mexico trip with "friends."

The rally, organized by Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury, will meet on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Little Rock AME Zion Church. Organizers said the rally will be held indoors and will have various guest speakers who will give tributes.

"The way she left us shouldn't have ever happened," organizers said. "I just want everybody to leave with a sense of hope, unity and love. Love is the key, it conquers all."

Robinson's death remains a mystery. Her tragedy has captured the hearts of communities beyond the Queen City, with her death making national headlines.

Despite various accounts of what happened to Robinson, a death certificate found she died 15 minutes after suffering a broken neck and severe spinal cord injury. Her shocking death captured the hearts and minds of millions nationwide, with hashtag #justiceforshanquella trending on social media platforms demanding justice.

Now Mexican authorities are investigating her death as femicide, the equivalent of a homicide in America, and they have issued an arrest warrant for one of the people on the trip.

“She had her whole life ahead of her, she didn’t deserve this," Bernard Robinson told WCNC in an interview last week. “I’m not going to let her die in vain.”

