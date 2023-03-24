Shanquella Robinson's family is calling for suspects to be extradited to Mexico. A former FBI leader explains why that likely won't happen

Attorney Chris Swecker predicts the U.S. Department of Justice will likely take the case over from Mexican authorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shanquella Robinson's family and their attorney are calling for her suspected killers to be extradited to Mexico, but a former FBI director doesn't think that will happen.

Charlotte attorney Chris Swecker, who formerly served as head of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division, told WCNC Charlotte it’s extremely rare for the U.S. to give a citizen to another country, especially if there are concerns of a corrupted government.

Swecker is not involved in the case but has been following it closely.

25-year-old Shanquella Robinson died in October while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. Five months later, her family is still pleading for officials to arrest the people responsible for her death.

"Mexican authorities have already concluded the investigation," family attorney Ben Crump said while updating media on the case Thursday. "They said that it was a homicide, the work is done."

Mexican authorities have issued a warrant, but handing the suspected killers over isn’t that simple.

For suspects to be extradited, Swecker explained that Mexican investigators would need to come to the U.S. to share their evidence with the State Department and FBI. Then, Swecker said U.S. officials would find the suspects, arrest them, and take them to Mexico. However, he doesn’t think that’ll happen.

"I would be very surprised if our Justice Department would be willing to extradite to Mexico," Swecker said. "I think they'd much rather try these killers up here.”

It’s unclear if Mexican and U.S. authorities are working together. Swecker predicts the U.S. will likely take jurisdiction of the case, just not as fast as Shanquella’s family would like.

"These people are innocent until proven guilty," Swecker added, "and I don't think that we are convinced that they would get the type of due process that they're entitled to [in Mexico], as they would be entitled to in this country.”

Shanquella's family said they’ve gotten little to no response from the federal government regarding the case. Swecker thinks they deserve an update on whether investigators are working with Mexican authorities and if they're willing to indict the suspects in the U.S.

Crump hopes to get some questions answered when he expects to meet with the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee and White House officials sometime after April 1.