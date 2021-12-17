US Marshals looking for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

Santana Eaves Jr. is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Skyteria Poston on Nov. 9.

SHELBY, N.C. — U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Shelby last month.

Santana Almont Eaves Jr., 20, is wanted by the Shelby Police Department for first-degree murder for the killing of 16-year-old Skyteria Poston. On Nov. 9, officers were called to a reported shooting in the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street. Poston was rushed to a Cleveland County hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Federal investigators say Eaves has connections in Cleveland and Gaston counties, and possibly Virginia. He could be living with family or close friends in any of those areas while eluding police, according to a U.S. Marshals-led task force that picked up the case this month.

Eaves is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs around 130 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Santana Eaves Jr. is asked to call 1-877-WANTED2 immediately. All tips are anonymous.

